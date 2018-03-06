posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 6th, 2018 at 6:40 pm

Last week’s episodes of Rising Star 2 were dedicated to pay a musical homage to Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi.

The Top 14 contestants performed on some of Sridevi’s biggest hit songs.

Harmony Chorus and Afreen group performed on melodies of her super hit songs ‘Na Jaane, Navrani Machi, English Viglish, Naino Mein Sapna and Main Teri Dushman.

While the little superstars, Zaid Ali, Vishnumaya and Aman Biswal gave amazing performances and managed to raise the wall with high votes.

However, performances by Hoshiyar Brijwasi and Sagar Mahtre fell short to live up to everyone’s expectations and had to bid goodbye to the stage of Rising Star 2.

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM.