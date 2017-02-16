'Rising Star' Experts Share a Great Camaraderie

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 16th, 2017 at 2:41 pm

Rising Star is a huge platform for budding singers all across India, that gives them a chance to showcase their talent, so it’s only natural that things can get serious and challenging as contestants face a constant uphill battle to come out on top.

ThumbnailThe experts have a tough job where they have to share their honest opinion, as they try to find the right balance between judgement and encouragement. A show like this needs a panel where the people share a good rapport and are constantly trying to engage with the audience and contestants all while in high spirits.
IMG_3941-minShankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh are three such experts who have great camaraderie. Be it Monali’s innocence, Diljit’s tashan or Shankar’s wisdom, the three come together to form a unique powerhouse trio that makes the show all the more fun to watch.
1c8bf1c04deb1c964d02081ac48eb575-minThe three support each other in every way they can, and are just plain likeable. They know how to have fun and we absolutely love them! Hope they continue to give us many more such moments of sheer awesomeness during the journey!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with