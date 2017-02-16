Rising Star is a huge platform for budding singers all across India, that gives them a chance to showcase their talent, so it’s only natural that things can get serious and challenging as contestants face a constant uphill battle to come out on top.
The experts have a tough job where they have to share their honest opinion, as they try to find the right balance between judgement and encouragement. A show like this needs a panel where the people share a good rapport and are constantly trying to engage with the audience and contestants all while in high spirits.
Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh are three such experts who have great camaraderie. Be it Monali’s innocence, Diljit’s tashan or Shankar’s wisdom, the three come together to form a unique powerhouse trio that makes the show all the more fun to watch.
The three support each other in every way they can, and are just plain likeable. They know how to have fun and we absolutely love them! Hope they continue to give us many more such moments of sheer awesomeness during the journey!
