Rising Star 2: Ravi Ki Pyaari Sindhu Tai.

Last two weeks have been quite exciting on Rising Star 2. Amazing performances, experts’ honest judgment and multiple stories that have broken many stereotypes.

 

Along with all the entertaining performances and inspiring contestants, another thing that been quite a highlight so far is the cute relationship of our dashing host Ravi Dubey and our eldest contestant Sindhu Wadekar.

 

Ravi is always seen talking about her and loves her spirt to go achieve her singing dream even at this age.

 

A lot of time Ravi and Sidhu Tai are seen taking the stage and giving cute dance performances too.

 

Aren’t they the cutest? 

 

Catch them on #RisingStar2 every Sat-Sun 9 PM. 


