Rising Star 2 pe ab hogi "Duels Ki Takkar''.

The next round on Rising Star 2 is all set to begin between the top 31 contestants. This round is going to be a knock off round where two brilliant contestants are going head to head against each other.

 

Few of the contestants that are all set to perform against each other are: 

 

Dr. Sudeep Ranjan & Ashwin Prabhu- Both have left their professions as a Doctor and Engineer to pursue their musical dreams.

 

Debanjali Chaterjee & Mamta Raut: Two women fighting a similar battle to stand up for the women of this country and become their voice. 

 

Rohanpreet Singh and Raenit Singh: Both are talented and have received the highest votes from the audience. But between the two who will emerge as a winner? 

 

Don’t these pairs make you excited for the tough Duels Ki takkar?

 

Tune in every Sat-Sun 9 PM. 


