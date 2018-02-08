posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 8th, 2018 at 5:51 pm

The next round on Rising Star 2 is all set to begin between the top 31 contestants. This round is going to be a knock off round where two brilliant contestants are going head to head against each other.

Few of the contestants that are all set to perform against each other are:

Dr. Sudeep Ranjan & Ashwin Prabhu- Both have left their professions as a Doctor and Engineer to pursue their musical dreams.

Debanjali Chaterjee & Mamta Raut: Two women fighting a similar battle to stand up for the women of this country and become their voice.

Rohanpreet Singh and Raenit Singh: Both are talented and have received the highest votes from the audience. But between the two who will emerge as a winner?

Don’t these pairs make you excited for the tough Duels Ki takkar?

Tune in every Sat-Sun 9 PM.