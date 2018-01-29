Rising Star 2: Inside the Republic Day Special.

The first episode this week began with a patriotic performance by our expert Shanakar Mahadevan. He sang his famous song, Sabse aaje hoge hindustani. The performance set the right tone for the Republic Day episode. 

 

Dashing host Ravi Dubey began the show thanking the people who help us in our day to day lives like Postmen, Dhabawallas, Security guards, and Nurses. 

 

The first performance was by the talented duo Nigam Brothers who managed to raise the wall by getting a whopping 91% votes.

 

Next up was 8-year-old Prakruthi Reddy who failed raise the wall by getting just 67% votes.

 

After which Alankar Mahtolia has set the right mood with his beautiful voice and managed to raise the wall by getting 86% votes. 

 

Going ahead in the episode a sweet surprise was awaiting our expert Shankar Mahadevan. When host Ravi Dubey requested him to perform his famous composition ‘Maa’. A surprise video call was made to his mom while he was singing the song. This sweet moment was truly heart-warming.

 

Another touching moment came when the experts offered their seats to some of the special guests of the night. They judged the amazing performance by Manganiyar Fusion group.

 

Raenit Singh even with a partial earring impairment managed to give stunning performance and raised the wall by 94% votes.

 

The episode ended with the most talked about contestant so far Sindhu Tai shares hardships and challenges she faced in life.

 

A total of 5 contestants managed to raise the wall with their incredible performances. 

 

Tune in to Rising Star 2 every Sat-Sun 9 PM. 


