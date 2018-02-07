posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 7th, 2018 at 6:38 pm

Last weekend on Rising Star 2 we saw some amazing performances and emotional stories. By the end of Saturday’s episode there were just 5 spots remaining in the top 30 contestants.

That made the competition even more tough, forcing the experts to be more critical while casting their votes.

There were five spots and 7 contestants set to perform on Sunday.

The episode started with the four super talented ‘Brijwasi Brothers’ Chetan, Ajay, Hemant and Hoshiyar performing back to back and impressing the audience. Each of them managed to raise the wall by achieving high votes.

As the episode progresses another two brilliant performances by Supriya Joshi and Archit Patadia make the experts change the limit from just 30 contestants to 31 contestants who go ahead in the next round.

Now the next round is ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ where two contestants face off against each other to make their place in the Top 16 of Rising Star 2.

