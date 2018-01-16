Rising Star 2: Bollywood happy songs that can uplift your mood within seconds!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2018 at 3:12 pm

Songs are magical and there certainly isn’t anyone who doesn’t like listening to songs. The best part is that songs become our friends during any phase of our lives. Different songs for different moods act as a key role in lifting up our spirits.

 

 

Let’s go through a list of songs that actually lift us up during rough days –

 

Dekha Na Haaye Re

 

Subah Hone Na De, Saath Khone Na De

 

Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu

 

O Haseena Zulfon Waali

 

Chura Liya Hain Tumne Jo Dil Ko

 

Hawa Hawa Aye Hawa

 

Saat Samundar Paar Main Tere

 

Oye Oye (Tridev)

 

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

 

Kar Gayi Chull

 

Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaron

 

So next time when you feel low you can try out any of these. You think you know of more songs to set your mood right? Do mention in the comment box below.

 

Indian only live singing reality show, Rising Star 2 starts on 20th January to give you unlimited entertainment, where contestants will come forward to sing songs of different genres and you will definitely witness how the show will enable people to understand the message of #UthaoSochKiDeewar. After a week full of hard work, challenges and struggles one certainly needs to release all the stress and Rising Star 2 is coming to give you much more that you can imagine.

 

 

Gear up this weekend for the show launch!

 

 

Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


