posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2018 at 3:12 pm

Songs are magical and there certainly isn’t anyone who doesn’t like listening to songs. The best part is that songs become our friends during any phase of our lives. Different songs for different moods act as a key role in lifting up our spirits.

Let’s go through a list of songs that actually lift us up during rough days –

Dekha Na Haaye Re

Subah Hone Na De, Saath Khone Na De

Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu

O Haseena Zulfon Waali

Chura Liya Hain Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Hawa Hawa Aye Hawa

Saat Samundar Paar Main Tere

Oye Oye (Tridev)

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Kar Gayi Chull

Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaron

So next time when you feel low you can try out any of these. You think you know of more songs to set your mood right? Do mention in the comment box below.

