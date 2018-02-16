posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 16th, 2018 at 6:40 pm

Last week we saw some amazing performances and tearful goodbyes. Now it’s time to gear up for another week of exciting Duels Ki Takkars on Rising Star 2.

These following talented contestants are all set to go up against each other this week.

Sindhu Tai & Aman Biswal- Two generations are all set to battle it out on the stage of Rising Star 2. Who will emerge victorious?

Sagar Mhatre & Archit Patadia- Two classical singers with the same passion for music. Who will make it to the next round?

Sriprasanna & Shashank- Where language is no barrier for one, the love for music knows no bounds for the other. Out of the two who will win this Duels Ki Takkar?

Jaya Piyush & Friendship Band- She is a housewife set on the mission to make her dreams come true. They are called Friendship Band who live for making music. Will the power of one be enough to beat the talent of four?

These are just some of the amazing performances set to happen this weekend. Don’t forget to tune in Sat-Sun 9 PM.