posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 1st, 2017 at 2:19 pm

Your wait is finally over, after a lot of suspense, excitement and curiosity to know who the gharwaalez would be this season, the news broke out revealing the name of one of the celebrities and her name is ‘Shilpa Shinde’.

Shilpa is a popular face in the Indian television industry and recently shot to fame for a popular role. Through her performance she has been able to have lots of admirers ever since then and a huge fan following too!

So the actress must have performed several roles in past, but we need to wait and watch to know happens after she enters the house and faces the realities of the daily life staying with unknown people around. We will surely get to see her real side as a person which would be quite interesting!

In tonight’s launch episode of Bigg Boss 11 you should definitely not miss on her interaction with superstar Salman Khan and an interesting game he makes her play on stage.

Hold on to your excitement for few more hours!

Tune in tonight for Bigg Boss 11 at 9 PM!