Revealed: Shilpa Shinde is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 11!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 1st, 2017 at 2:19 pm

Your wait is finally over, after a lot of suspense, excitement and curiosity to know who the gharwaalez would be this season, the news broke out revealing the name of one of the celebrities and her name is ‘Shilpa Shinde’.

 

 

NPH_6767

 

 

Shilpa is a popular face in the Indian television industry and recently shot to fame for a popular role. Through her performance she has been able to have lots of admirers ever since then and a huge fan following too!

 

 

NPH_6771

 

 

So the actress must have performed several roles in past, but we need to wait and watch to know happens after she enters the house and faces the realities of the daily life staying with unknown people around. We will surely get to see her real side as a person which would be quite interesting!

 

 

NPH_6781

 

 

In tonight’s launch episode of Bigg Boss 11 you should definitely not miss on her interaction with superstar Salman Khan and an interesting game he makes her play on stage.

 

Hold on to your excitement for few more hours!

 

Tune in tonight for Bigg Boss 11 at 9 PM! 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with