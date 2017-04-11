posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 11th, 2017 at 5:15 pm

The show draws closer to the finale as we are now down to our top 6 contestants, who will have to bring out their best if they want to become the first ever ‘Rising Star.’ The competition has never been this fierce and our contestants are some of the best talents India has ever seen, as evident from their consistency and growth in performances. Saturday night was genuinely entertaining, as our singers added a splash of different cultures in their performances and the lovely actress, Sonakshi Sinha graced the platform too.

Last night was ‘Retro Special’, our contestants spread the magic of evergreen songs from some of the best classic movies from Bollywood.

The night was full of beautiful performances and the versatile actress, Vidya Balan became a part of Rising Star to add to the excitement factor. She had oodles of fun with our experts and contestants. It was truly a night to remember.

Here’s how it all went down –

Bannet Dosanjh opened the night with an amazing performance which had the experts on their feet cheering for him. He sang ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar’ and received 88% of votes. Being the first contestant, he had to go and sit on the red sofa.

Maithili Thakur came in next and sang ‘Shaan Se.’ She also received 88% of votes which meant she had a tie with Bannet Dosanjh. The decimal count needed to be taken into account. Bannet Dosanjh received 88.01% of votes while Maithili Thakur was ahead by a tiny margin of 0.1%, bringing her total count to 88.02%. She proceeded to the safe zone, as a result.

Ameya Date sang ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’ Despite an energetic performance, he was only able to receive 75% of votes. He proceeded to replace Bannet Dosanjh and sit on the red sofa.

Ankita Kundu continued her brilliant streak as she came on stage and beautifully sang ‘Rangeela Re Tere Rang Mein.’ The experts were ecstatic and joined her on stage right after her performance. She garnered 86% of votes and proceeded to the safe zone.

Nikita Boro followed with an equally amazing performance as she sang ‘Nisha.’ She received 85% of votes and the experts couldn’t help but join her on stage. She proceeded to the safe zone as well.

Vikram Jeet Singh came on stage next and sang one of his favourite songs, ‘Main Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana.’ Unfortunately, he could only collect 67% of votes and went on to replace Ameya Date to sit on the red sofa.

Our last performer of the night, Afsana Khan sang ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba.’ The experts held back on voting since they needed some time to think. Later, they all decided to vote for her but she still fell short and received 62% of votes.

Afsana Khan remained the lowest scorer of the night and had to leave the show. We wish her all the luck in the world and hope she continues to pursue her passion.