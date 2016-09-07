Retro Dancing with Surveen on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 7th, 2016 at 11:33 am

Surveen’s act on JDJ9 for the family special week looks like a really happy one. Bright colors and one chotu happy parivaar. Surveen’s parents look absolutely lovely in the retro get up and seem to be all smiles throughout the act.

Catch a quick glimpse in a few pictures of this true blue star- Surveen.

Get your rock and roll and twist for some retro style fun. Party is on JDJ9 , Saturday at 10PM! 


