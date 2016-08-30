posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 30th, 2016 at 3:05 pm

With her hopeful eyes, Helly Shah, started her journey on Jhalak as the youngest of the lot. JDJ9 has proven to be a tough challenge for her in true regard. With each passing week, Helly has tried to withstand the storm of elimination rounds. JDJ9 judges love her bubbly spirit and have encouraged her continuously to put her best foot forward.

It’s been a testing period for her but she hasn’t backed down. This week she will perform on ace heroine Sridevi’s famous song- ‘Naino mein Sapna.’ The freshness in the choreography and her improved effort will shine through. She has been picking pace and is showing signs of a contender who doesn't give up easily.

But will Helly still be safe this week? To know more, keep watching JDJ9, every Saturday at 10PM.