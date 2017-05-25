Reasons why we find Teni's character truly adorable

May 25th, 2017

Teni from ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ is really loved as a character. She is carefree, lively, adorable, cute and straight forward. One can never get tired of her as she comes up with something or the other that draws the attention of the audience and they like her even more for what she is.

 

There are certain traits in her which make her standout from the rest. One can only love her character more and more.

 

Here are some more reasons why we like Teni so much –

 

She chooses to be herself - Teni is original. It doesn’t matter to her what others think of her. She loves being herself.

 

DSC_1556

 

 

Carefree – Teni doesn’t carry baggages. She focuses on the present and lives without worries. She is bindaas!

 

DSC_7350

 

 

Strong – Her carefree nature often gets misunderstood. Teni has had her share of struggles in life, but she knows how to keep moving ahead.

 

DSC_4518

 

 

Her expressions – Teni’s character is truly colorful. One can simply not ignore her facial expressions as per the situations.

 

DSC_4295

 

 

She is childlike yet wise – One would find Teni playful most of the times, there is a huge difference between being kiddish and being childlike,  Teni knows about her responsibilities and ensures to be careful about those.

 

DSC_7448

 

 

She is a pure hearted girl – Teni may sound rude at times, but she is a caring person at heart and emotional too. She wouldn’t hurt anybody intentionally.

 

DSC_2481

 

You find something more in her? Do write in the comment box below.

 

﻿

