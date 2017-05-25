posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 25th, 2017 at 5:44 pm

Teni from ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ is really loved as a character. She is carefree, lively, adorable, cute and straight forward. One can never get tired of her as she comes up with something or the other that draws the attention of the audience and they like her even more for what she is.

There are certain traits in her which make her standout from the rest. One can only love her character more and more.

Here are some more reasons why we like Teni so much –

She chooses to be herself - Teni is original. It doesn’t matter to her what others think of her. She loves being herself.

Carefree – Teni doesn’t carry baggages. She focuses on the present and lives without worries. She is bindaas!

Strong – Her carefree nature often gets misunderstood. Teni has had her share of struggles in life, but she knows how to keep moving ahead.

Her expressions – Teni’s character is truly colorful. One can simply not ignore her facial expressions as per the situations.

She is childlike yet wise – One would find Teni playful most of the times, there is a huge difference between being kiddish and being childlike, Teni knows about her responsibilities and ensures to be careful about those.

She is a pure hearted girl – Teni may sound rude at times, but she is a caring person at heart and emotional too. She wouldn’t hurt anybody intentionally.

You find something more in her? Do write in the comment box below.

