posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 22nd, 2016 at 5:16 pm

Naagin Season 2 is just round the corner. Season 1 of the show was a super hit and we are now eagerly waiting for the second season to roll in. Here’s why it is going to be as exciting and thrilling as Season 1…



The ravishing beauty Mouni Roy…

@eshagupta3105 ,"didn't wait for me to finish flipping hair"!!!! #naagin2 #comingsoon Are we excited? @colorstv @anusoru A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 15, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

Check out who else will be seen on screen this season...

Gorgeous Adaa Khan will adorn her Shesha Avatar yet again!

Peek -A-Boooo 👀 #excitedmainedda #naagin2 #shesha #comingsoon are u ready?? 🐍 @colorstv A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on Sep 16, 2016 at 2:10am PDT

And the cool dude Karanveer Bohra will also play an important part!

Lovely pple❤️❤️ #shesha #shivanya #naagin2 #shivsha A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on Sep 19, 2016 at 5:41am PDT

Tune in to Naagin Season 2, 8th October 2016 onwards, every Sat & Sun at 8PM!

