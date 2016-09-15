Reasons why Naagin Season 2 is going to be simply super!
posted by
Prutha Soman,
last updated on
September 22nd, 2016
at
5:16 pm
Naagin Season 2 is just round the corner. Season 1 of the show was a super hit and we are now eagerly waiting for the second season to roll in. Here’s why it is going to be as exciting and thrilling as Season 1…
The ravishing beauty Mouni Roy…
Check out who else will be seen on screen this season...
Gorgeous Adaa Khan will adorn her Shesha Avatar yet again!
And the cool dude Karanveer Bohra will also play an important part!
Tune in to Naagin Season 2, 8th October 2016 onwards, every Sat & Sun at 8PM!
Post Your Comments