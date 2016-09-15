Reasons why Naagin Season 2 is going to be simply super!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 22nd, 2016 at 5:16 pm

 

Naagin Season 2 is just round the corner. Season 1 of the show was a super hit and we are now eagerly waiting for the second season to roll in. Here’s why it is going to be as exciting and thrilling as Season 1…

 


The ravishing beauty Mouni Roy…

 

 

Check out who else will be seen on screen this season...

 

Gorgeous Adaa Khan will adorn her Shesha Avatar yet again!

 

 

Peek -A-Boooo 👀 #excitedmainedda #naagin2 #shesha #comingsoon are u ready?? 🐍 @colorstv

A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

 

 

And the cool dude Karanveer Bohra will also play an important part!

 

 

Lovely pple❤️❤️ #shesha #shivanya #naagin2 #shivsha

A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

 

 

Tune in to Naagin Season 2, 8th October 2016 onwards, every Sat & Sun at 8PM!
 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with