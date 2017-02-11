posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 11th, 2017 at 2:09 pm

Story: Rising Star is one show that is keeping everyone glued to their seats, and why not? Isn’t it amazing to watch singers from all over India singing LIVE?! The whole idea about giving the singer one chance to prove their potential in front of the entire nation makes the competition even more trying, as we have already seen there are no retakes and no second chances. Someone who has always dreamt of showcasing their talent in front of the whole world, has found ‘Rising Star’ to be the apt stage to give their best shot while daring to take up the given challenges at the same time. Well, that’s what makes the show different from the rest.

Coming weekend will bring set of new singers on each day having just one hope, that they be liked by the experts and the judges; and be able to raise the wall lying in between. How magnanimous it looks every time a contestant is able to do that! This weekend will come up with new theme once again, one day being children's special. No wonder every weekend Rising Star will give a fresh flavor to its viewers and continue building their curiosity level which is the USP of the show. The third and fourth episodes certainly hold a lot in store for us and we bet you will keep falling in love with the show over and over again. The very fact that you are the judge yourself makes it even more engaging, and wouldn't you want to support the singers whom you really liked by voting for them?

