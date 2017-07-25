posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 25th, 2017 at 4:23 pm

The story of ‘Devanshi’ is bringing in a lot more suspense ever since there has been an entry of Pawan, who claims to be Kalki’s husband. He shows his feelings for Kalki and tries to figure about the people behind Kalki’s attack. However, there is more to it and something more to be known about Pawan’s real identity and intentions on the show.

The role of Pawan is being played by the hot and charming actor – Piyush Sahdev. Piyush has a good name in the television industry, he has played some pivotal roles in the past leaving his mark as a performer.

The dashing actor has a lot of fans and why not! He is a total charmer and really well built. He grabs the attention of all the female audience every time he comes on-screen.

Piyush is a fitness freak; your jaws would drop looking at his pictures and videos.

Check them out below.

Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe. - Gail Devers A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on May 22, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Happy International Yoga Day!! 🕉🕉🕉 A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

He is certainly giving us some serious fitness goals, isn't it?