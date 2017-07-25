Reason why we are crushing on 'Pawan' aka Piyush Sahdev from 'Devanshi'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 25th, 2017 at 4:23 pm

The story of ‘Devanshi’ is bringing in a lot more suspense ever since there has been an entry of Pawan, who claims to be Kalki’s husband. He shows his feelings for Kalki and tries to figure about the people behind Kalki’s attack. However, there is more to it and something more to be known about Pawan’s real identity and intentions on the show.

 

The role of Pawan is being played by the hot and charming actor – Piyush Sahdev. Piyush has a good name in the television industry, he has played some pivotal roles in the past leaving his mark as a performer.

 

 

17334056_401670856867710_4744081731106111488_n

 

 

The dashing actor has a lot of fans and why not! He is a total charmer and really well built. He grabs the attention of all the female audience every time he comes on-screen.

 

Piyush is a fitness freak; your jaws would drop looking at his pictures and videos.

 

Check them out below.

 

 

 

 

 

Happy International Yoga Day!! 🕉🕉🕉

A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on

 

 

 

I am glad that I got to live so many lives of different people with every character i did till date... And the amount of love which kept flowing in and Thanks to all of u for that... Thanks for appreciating my work and therefore encouraging me to accept every challenge that comes my way n make me better with each passing day... Now I Bring before u all myself as "PAWAN" in DEVANSHI... Well it's a totally different character and I am thoroughly enjoying playing n Hope u all enjoy watching it lots of love 😇😇😇 watch it on colours at 7 pm everyday! #actor #actorslife #fattofit #transformation #achievetheimpossible #fitness #sixpacks #riseup #hardwork #swag #fashion #trend #life #motivation #positivevibes #divine #blogger #vlogger #followers #instagram #world #love #gratitude #keepwatching #colourstv #devanshi

A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on

 

 

A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on

 

 

He is certainly giving us some serious fitness goals, isn't it?


﻿

Connect with