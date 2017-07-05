Read to know who would be judging 'Fbb Femina Miss India 2017'

COLORS is coming back with the most prestigious beauty pageant of the year – Fbb Femina Miss India. This time 30 contestants from the country will have a tough challenge, passing through different rounds of the competition.

 

The pageant does not only talk about the external looks of the contestant but along with her appearance, her behavior and the way of communicating provide others with valuable insight into her character.

 

A real beauty of a lady lies in being gracious, thoughtful, kind, intelligent, self-assured, and poised.

 

Precisely that’s why each year there is a special panel of judges who can gauge the above traits in the participants and choose the top three.

 

We introduce you to the esteemed judges of the pageant this year.

 

Scroll down –

 

Abhishek Kapoor – He is an Indian actor, director and producer.  He won a National Award for writing and directing ‘Rock On’, considered as “Best Hindi Film” for outstanding artistic contribution towards cinema. Successful movies such as Fitoor, Kai Po Che and Rock On II  are under his belt.

 

Pic_Tejas_Kudtarkar_19
 
 
Bipasha Basu – Popular and a very successful actress of Bollywood Bipasha Basu has ruled the industry for almost two decades now. Her performance was well acclaimed in the movies such as – Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Corporate, Bachna Ae Haseeno and many more!
 
 
Pic_Tejas_Kudtarkar_15
 
 
Arjun Rampal – An Indian model, actor and producer. Also known to be a man with chiseled face and hot persona. Superstar Arjun Rampal has given some amazing performance in several super hit movies in Bollywood. He has won a National Award for best supporting role in Rock On.
 
 
Pic_Tejas_Kudtarkar_16

 

Manish Malhotra – King of fashion industry, couturier, costume stylist and an entrepreneur, Manish Malhotra is everyone’s favorite in the B-town. He has launched his couture label.  His prolific career spanning 27 years has seen him redefine fashion for an entire generation of Indians. His designs depict elegance, ultra-femininity and unapologetic glamour.

 

Pic_Tejas_Kudtarkar_20

 

Stephanie Del Valle Díaz – is Miss World 2016 winner. Stephanie is also Puerto Rican musician and a model.

 

Pic_Tejas_Kudtarkar_14

 

Vidyut Jammwal - He is an Indian actor and a trained martial artist. He is popularly known as "The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood". He has worked in 'Commando' series of films, Shakti and Force to name a few. 

 

Pic_Tejas_Kudtarkar_18

 

 Tune into 'Fbb Femina Miss India' on 9th July at 1 PM & 5 PM!


