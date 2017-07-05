posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 5th, 2017 at 4:07 pm

COLORS is coming back with the most prestigious beauty pageant of the year – Fbb Femina Miss India. This time 30 contestants from the country will have a tough challenge, passing through different rounds of the competition.

The pageant does not only talk about the external looks of the contestant but along with her appearance, her behavior and the way of communicating provide others with valuable insight into her character.

A real beauty of a lady lies in being gracious, thoughtful, kind, intelligent, self-assured, and poised.

Precisely that’s why each year there is a special panel of judges who can gauge the above traits in the participants and choose the top three.

We introduce you to the esteemed judges of the pageant this year.

Scroll down –

Abhishek Kapoor – He is an Indian actor, director and producer. He won a National Award for writing and directing ‘Rock On’, considered as “Best Hindi Film” for outstanding artistic contribution towards cinema. Successful movies such as Fitoor, Kai Po Che and Rock On II are under his belt.

Bipasha Basu – Popular and a very successful actress of Bollywood Bipasha Basu has ruled the industry for almost two decades now. Her performance was well acclaimed in the movies such as – Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Corporate, Bachna Ae Haseeno and many more!