posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 18th, 2017 at 3:21 pm

In the last episode of ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ we saw how Teni somehow managed the situation in front of the entire family when the prospective groom came with his family to see Shorvari, assuming she is Teni.

Teni’s clever move helped the trio get saved from a miserable situation. However, towards the end of their meeting, the boy’s mother stated that they all really liked Teni (Shorvari) and would want to get done with the roka process. This stunned Parth, Shorvari and Teni.

In the next few days we will see them finding ways to come out of this situation. In fact Teni would approach Parth’s grandfather and tell him a story that she liked a guy in past and still carries feelings for him, she would say how she had to leave him because of family pressure. She would even show a picture of a person telling he is her ex.

Later during the week we will see how strange things happen with Teni. She would be contacted from an unknown number, and would be told about the guy from the picture she showed. Teni would be in a perplexed situation.

But the story gets interesting from here.

Is someone trying to play a prank on her? Who is the mysterious person? Is this going to be bring another twist on Dil Se Dil Tak?

