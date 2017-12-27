posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 27th, 2017 at 3:17 pm

In the continuity of Ghar Aaye Gharwaale task there is yet another challenge awaiting the housemates. As Hina reads out the task letter, it is known that the next challenge would be to ignore one housemate whose name is called out. So basically, one chosen housemate would be ignored by everyone in the Bigg Boss house.

The housemate who has to take up the challenge without touching, shouting, singing and using/harming Bigg Boss property has to bring out different reactions from others due to their actions. On the other hand, if the other housemates turn around their faces, or close their eyes to avoid and purposely try maintaing distance from that particular housemate would be considered failed in the task.

The padosis keep a close watch on this task and also keep a tab on the number of times different housemates have given their reactions.

It’s initially funny to see the housemates coming up individually to distract others or catch their attention, but gradually the discussion amongst the padosis start getting intense.

Are there clashes bound to happen when the padosis are supporting their respective family members or friends?

The task is getting more engrossing! Watch tonight to know!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!