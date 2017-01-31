Read this, if you missed the first episode of 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 31st, 2017 at 4:40 pm

The story begins with Parth and Shorvari, shown as a married couple madly in love with each other. The duo is seen romancing in the morning, with the background song ‘Ae udi udi udi’. Later the entire Bhanushali family is seen gathering outside the house to celebrate Janmashtami. Slowly, the extended family gives the introduction. The family has a special way to celebrate the occasion with a huge swing decorated and kept outside.

 

DSC_3632

 

 

However, the moment Parth and Shorvari arrive the scene there are mixed and matched reactions of the family members. Clearly evident, that the two haven’t been accepted as husband and wife even after two years of marriage. The head of the family i.e. Parth’s grandfather holds a lot of anguish against this marriage and has not been able to forgive them. There is a flashback shown, wherein two years back one fine day Parth declared that he wanted to marry a girl of his choice who happened to work in the same firm where the Bhanushali’s were the owners. The family shocked at this disapproved the match; however Parth said he wouldn’t break the trust of the girl because that is what was taught to him by his grandfather.

 

DSC_3637

 

 

Hearts full of respect and love for the family the duo feels saddened. Even after trying hard they haven’t been able to win their hearts. After two years of struggles, Parth and Shorvari are asked to leave the house and go. Parth’s mother blames Shorvari for everything and even curses that the way she has taken away her son from her; she will face a similar situation someday.

 

DSC_3409

 

 

As they leave the house in a car, there is an accident. Next scene shows Shorvari waking up in the Bhanushali house and asks how they came back, and very importantly it is also revealed that she is pregnant.

 

DSC_4450

 

 

Parth and Shorvari are seen looking into each other’s eyes and smile knowing this.

What happens next?

Keep watching Dil Se Dil Tak, Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with