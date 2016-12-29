Read Now: What? Rohan Gets Aggressive Tonight On Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 29th, 2016 at 5:01 pm

The episode will be thoroughly nail biting as the race for captaincy reaches it's peak!

 

PIC 38

 

 

As we shared last that how Swami Om was just waiting to pounce anytime to malign the game of Rohan! Bani and Gaurav caught hold of Swami Om immediately and tried removing him from the scene. By then Swami Om had already taken off many purple colored flowers of Rohan! And the latter got so mad that he pushed Swami Om in fit of rage!

 

PIC 40

 

 

Swami Om confronted him asking to do whatever he wanted to!

 

PIC 44

 

 

Oh God! Can you guess what will happen next on Bigg Boss 10?

 

PIC 55

 

 

Watch the whole story unfold at 10:30 PM tonight!


