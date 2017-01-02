Read Now: What Is So Different About Tonight's Nominations On Bigg Boss 10?

posted by Webdunia, last updated on January 2nd, 2017 at 1:35 pm

Monday is here! Time for yet another round of nominations to take place in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10.

 

PIC 03

 

Bigg Boss makes an announcement, and as per that the gharwaalez get paired up and are asked to get into the confession room. Bigg Boss asks them to decide among st themselves who will remain safe for the weekend whereas who will be nominated. Housemates get into dilemma! Swami Om-Bani, Lopamudra-Nitibha and Monalisa-Manu are seen surprised with this!

 

PIC 05

 

 

What will happen now? Who will be bold enough to give his/her name?

 

PIC 01

 

 

Watch all the suspense unfold tonight on Bigg Boss 10, at 10:30 PM!


