posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 19th, 2018 at 5:04 pm

Are you excited for Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, which will be aired this weekend? Well, the show has a lot in store for you.

The who’s who of Bollywood will be part of this star-studded event, also apart from the unlimited entertainment there are a few surprises for you too!

To let you know, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh will be seen hosting the show. Undeniably each one is supremely talented in their area work. Just imagine what’s going to happen when they come on stage!

Do watch them introducing you to the various segments of the show in their khaas andaaz.

Stay tuned for Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 on 25th February at 8 PM.