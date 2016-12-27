posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 27th, 2016 at 5:48 pm

The 'Toofan' task in the Bigg Boss House creates some real storm in every sense! As Bigg Boss made it very clear that the last housemate who would enter the Igloo will not be eligible for the captaincy task for the week, every housemate try entering the Igloo in haste!

During one of such moments Lopamudra blames Bani for having pushed her to which Bani denies. The two ladies actually get into a cat fight! During the argument Lopamudra also says that Bani uses roadside language! What.. really?

This is not the end! You must watch what happens next!

Tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 at, 10:30 PM!