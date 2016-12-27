Read Now: Lopamudra Yells At Bani For Getting Pushed By Her On Bigg Boss 10!

December 27th, 2016

The 'Toofan' task in the Bigg Boss House creates some real storm in every sense! As Bigg Boss made it very clear that the last housemate who would enter the Igloo will not be eligible for the captaincy task for the week, every housemate try entering the Igloo in haste!

 

IMG_7031
 

 

During one of such moments Lopamudra blames Bani for having pushed her to which Bani denies. The two ladies actually get into a cat fight! During the argument Lopamudra also says that Bani uses roadside language! What.. really?

 

 
IMG_7122

 

 

This is not the end! You must watch what happens next!

 

IMG_7165

 

 

Tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 at, 10:30 PM!


﻿

