posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 3rd, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Saturday night episode of Rising Star was no less than a party! The theme for the night was ‘Remix Challenge.’ DJ Chetas, who is well known in the industry, was the center of attraction and all the performances revolved around him.

The whole mood was to party with the most happening music in the house the fantabulous DJ played! The amazing twist and the challenge for the 10 remaining contestants was to sing on the tunes of the music Chetas played, and every contestant found it really tough! Although each performance became feet tapping and full of fun, the pressure to give one’s best kept increasing.

Here’s what happened last night –

Diljot Qawwali Group – The show started with their performance on ‘Afghan Jalebi’ and ‘Dhadang Dhang.’ They received 87% of votes. But since they were the first performers of the evening, they were asked to be seated on the red sofa until they could beat another performer.

Afsana Khan – Afsana sang ‘Banno’ really well but managed to receive only 85% of votes, this way she replaced Diljot Qawwali Group from the red sofa.

Ameya Date - Ameya sang ‘Kabhi Jo Badal Barse’ on the tunes of DJ Chetas, and managed to fetch 87% of votes.

Ankita Kundu – The wonder girl from Bengaluru sang ‘Hothon pe aissi baat’ and got 86% of votes.

Bannet Dosanjh – Bannet sang ‘Jee Karda’, but could get only 83% of votes. Eventually he replaced Afsana from the red sofa for being the least scorer till then.

Maithili Thakur – Maithili once again amazed everyone, as she sang ‘Sajda’ blending her song really well with the tunes of DJ chetas. Received in total 91% of votes.

Vikram Jeet Singh – Salute to the army man, who not only selflessly serves the country but also sings from his soul. He became the top scorer of the evening by singing ‘Jee Karda.’

Nikita Boro – The little Nikita mesmerized everyone with her singing, she sang ‘Mera naam chin chin chu’, and got in total 84% of votes.

Jidnesh Vaze – Jidnesh Vaze replaced Bannet from the red sofa after he sang ‘Channa Mereya’, Jidnesh gave his best but received only 77% of votes.

Ankita Sachdev – Ankita picked ‘Taal Se Taal’ and performed, she got in total 80% of votes.

Finally, last evening it was Jidnesh Vaze who got eliminated from Rising Star.