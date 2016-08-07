posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 7th, 2016 at 4:20 pm

Last night JDJ9 dance floor witnessed a beautiful performance of Shakti Arora and his partner Suchitra Sawant. They did a romantic number and set the spark of love and magic for the evening.

Shakti, who is a non-dancer, aced at this act and received great praises from the judges, who said he has improved in a tremendous manner.

The scores were for everyone to see. Looks like with his dedication and commitment to live up to the expectations of the judges, he will go far ahead in this game.

Incase you missed the performance yesterday, here is a sneak peek.

Keep watching JDJ9, every Saturday at 10PM to see your favourite celebrity’s dance journey.