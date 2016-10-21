posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 5:08 pm

Bigg Boss's wake up alarm is not the only madhur sangeet in the house, and the trouble ki ghanti isn't the only sound. If you have seen Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lokesh Kumari, who seems to be having an amazing time, you must have seen how wonderfully she interacts with the housemates.

She is completely in her avatar and is unabashed about the same. She doesn't miss a chance to entertain not only us but everyone in the Bigg Boss house. From being a reporter to a rapper, she seems to have a lot in her kitty for us to see.

While we can't wait to see what more is on our way from Miss Entertaining Sharma, you can catch her rap moment right here...

