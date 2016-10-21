Rap Rani- Lokesh Sharma gets everyone grooving to her tunes on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 5:08 pm

Bigg Boss's wake up alarm is not the only madhur sangeet in the house, and the trouble ki ghanti isn't the only sound. If you have seen Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lokesh Kumari, who seems to be having an amazing time, you must have seen how wonderfully she interacts with the housemates. 

 

PIC 21

 

She is completely in her avatar and is unabashed about the same. She doesn't miss a chance to entertain not only us but everyone in the Bigg Boss house. From being a reporter to a rapper, she seems to have a lot in her kitty for us to see. 

While we can't wait to see what more is on our way from Miss Entertaining Sharma, you can catch her rap moment right here...

 

 

Play

 

 

Keep watching Bigg Boss 10 to see more such moments. Tune in tonight 10.30PM!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with