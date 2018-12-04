posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 4th, 2018 at 5:43 pm

This week on Roop, we see Bua in the hospital who has come to get her knees examined. Just then, she sees Roop there is surprised when she watches Roop tearing the reports and dumping them. Ranveer discovers that Roop is recovering but still finds something fishy because of the torn reports. Back in the resort, Roop and Ishka receive gifts from the staff and Ranveer, on the other hand, plans to go back to the Patel house to inquire about Roop’s reports. Will he be successful?

Going forward, the driver suggests them to pray at the mannatwala matarani temple which FYI is Ranveer’s plan. Ishika is excited about this visit. We see the four of them- Ranveer and Purvi, Roop and Ishika reaching the temple. On completing the task, Ranveer gives money to the driver. The two couples are asked to write their individual wishes and put it in a box. Ranveer is eyeing the chits and has a plan in mind. What’s his plan? Roop’s mother Kamla plans on breaking her FD to give shagun to Ishika. Does this go down well with the family members? Stay tuned to Roop from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.