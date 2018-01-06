posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 6th, 2018 at 1:47 pm

The semi-finale weekend couldn’t be more exciting! Rani Mukerji will make things delightful with her presence on the Bigg Boss stage tonight on Weekend Ka Vaar!

The superstar who has been paired with Salman Khan in several movies in the past will be seen reminiscing old days. She will also be seen promoting her upcoming film ‘Hichki’ in which she plays a class teacher. What makes things even more exciting is that Rani Mukerji is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood also has a huge fan following, so the reaction of the housemates after seeing her the Bigg Boss house is definitely not be missed at any cost!

Yes! The actress will be entering the house tonight and will engage all of them with an activity. She will play a class teacher for the housemates. Each housemate will be seen wearing a tag having the name of the other housemate and then Rani would give a topic to each and ask them to talk on that for a minute.

It will be hilarious to see how the housemates enact each other.

