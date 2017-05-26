Rangoon : Why It's A Must Watch Movie!

Rangoon is an epic story of love & spectacle set in the 1940s which stars some of the finest stars from Bollywood in the leading roles! The ambitious period drama tells an intense story of love, deceit & war which has some of the best moments you’ll ever witness in a Bollywood movie. A really interesting thing about the movie is that you get to see the part our country played in World War II, which is rarely talked about.

 

rangoon-7591
 

The acting is top notch from the three leads (Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor & Kangana Ranaut). They embody the characters with finesse. The trio come together to deliver a powerhouse performance, collectively and that is reason enough to see them in action. The setting of the movie also plays a huge role in keeping you fascinated and the war scenes are truly epic! The locations maintain the authenticity of the time period and the details are amazing!

 

rangoon-7592
 

The romance in the movie is the driving force of the story which keeps you hooked throughout as the three characters interact with each other. It is a delight to watch Saif, Shahid & Kangana on-screen together! Their chemistry is undeniably good!

 

Rangoon-features-original-INA-anthem
 

Kangana Ranaut as Miss Julia is a performance you cannot miss! She breathes life into the character and goes wild with it. You will not be able to look away when she’s on-screen! Vishal Bhardwaj’s direction and the gorgeous soundtrack are two other big reasons to watch the movie.

 

536246-kangana-rangoon
 

Vishal has a keen eye for details and having worked with Shahid before in movies like Kaminey & Haider. Whenever they team up, expect to see something amazing. The music in the movie is sublime and will entrance you as each track is great in its own way.

 

Rangoon-Saif-Kangana
 
These are just some of the many reasons why you should absolutely give this one a watch!

 

 

Do not miss the world television premiere of ‘Rangoon’, this Sunday (28th May) at 1 PM!


