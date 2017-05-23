posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 23rd, 2017 at 11:49 am

Rangoon is a period drama set in the World War II era, starring Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The movie was very well received by the critics with everyone praising the cast for fantastic work. Definitely a must watch movie!

The Rangoon soundtrack has something for everyone listener out there. Ranging from romantic to dance numbers to some intense tracks. Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar teamed up to create some really great music. The two have previously collaborated for Haider, Omkara, Saat Khoon Maaf, Maachis and Kaminey. Here are some of the songs that you absolutely must give a listen to –

Bloody Hell – A song with a karaoke vibe to it which presents the character of Kangana Ranaut as a badass. Sunidhi Chauhan’s upbeat vocals make it a delight to listen to!

Yeh Ishq Hai – The song has two versions, one sung by Arijit Singh and the other by Rekha Bhardwaj. The songs truly invokes deep emotions with its sombre tone and is beautiful. Both versions are equally good and undoubtedly, the best song from the album!

Mere Miyan Gaye England – A song that is a take on the classic ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon’, a truly amazing and melodious remix that puts a fun twist on the original song!

Tippa – Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and Rekha Bhardwaj come together to deliver a slow melodious track that is one of the better songs from the album!

Alvida – The hauntingly beautiful song with Arijit Singh’s captivating vocals is undoubtedly the best song from the album which you can listen to over and over again!

The other tracks like 'Ek dooni do', 'Chori chori', ‘Julia’, 'Be Still', 'Rangoon theme' and 'Shimmy Shake' are just as good, if not better! Overall, the soundtrack is a real winner!

Do not miss the World television premiere of ‘Rangoon’, this Sunday (28th May) at 1 PM!