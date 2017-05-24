posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 24th, 2017 at 1:07 pm

Our love for Bollywood stems from a number of things, including dialogues which are the essence of a story. Some of our favourite Bollywood movies of all time have had some really memorable dialogues which still remains etched in our minds decades later. Good dialogue has the power to make the character connect with the audience and convey different emotions, which in the end is one of the most important things in a movie that leaves a lasting impression!

Rangoon is a powerful movie with great characters who have some really memorable lines that pack quite a punch. Take a look –

“Nikaalte raho julus, karte raho upwaas, kahin nahin ja rahe gore.”

“Tumhe pata hai uparwala khoobsurat ladkiyon ko itna bewakoof kyun banata hai... khoobsurat yoon ke tum jaise log usse mohabbat kar sake... aur bewakoof ke woh tum jaison se mohabbat kar sake.”

“Waqt rok sakti hoon, aakash odh sakti hoon... zameen pee sakti hoon, maut modh sakti hoon... tumhare prem mein kuch bhi kar sakti hoon.”

“Mohabbat bahut chota lafz hai... meri jaan band hai tum mein.”

“Khoon bahana hai toh desh ke liye bahao... desh ke dushmano ke liye nahi.”

Catch the world television premiere of ‘Rangoon’, this Sunday (28th May) at 1 PM!