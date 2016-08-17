posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 17th, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Aaya Rakhi ka tyohaar
Chhayi khushiyon ki bahaar
Ek resham ki dori se bandha
Bhai- Behen ka pyaar
As everyone gets geared up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, we walk you through the wonderful brother-sister jodis on Colors.
A brother-sister relation is filled with sweet nostalgia of childhood and a journey that full of irreplaceable memories. Relive your journey with Colors' siblings.
Happy Raksha Bandhan
