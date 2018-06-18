posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 18th, 2018 at 6:13 pm

This week on Bepannaah, Rajveer gets suspended from his duty and decides to take revenge from the Hooda family. Waseem informs everyone that Zoya is the owner of the house and that Yash had borrowed money from him to buy this property. After listening to this, Madhu suffers from a heart attack. Harsh and Anajana plan on throwing an Eid party and want to invite Zoya and her family to which Aditya agrees. Mahi requests Zoya let her mom and her stay in her house till she recovers completely. While Zoya and her family are wishing Eid Mubarak to each other they hear a knock on the door and after seeing Aditya and Harsh, there is a wave of discomfort. On inviting them for the party, Zoya is a little apprehensive, however agrees to attend the party. While all the preparations in the Hooda house are happening, RV has come in a disguised look in Hooda's house and plants a bomb in speaker.

On seeing Zoya and her family arrive, Aditya is happy! Rajveer is trying to adjust the speakers volume steadily keeping the explosion in mind. Zoya learns about this and runs to inform Arjun but Rajveer grabs her and put inside the van. What’s next on the cards for the Hoodas? Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Watch Bepannaah from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.