Ragini lands in trouble yet again!

The Maheshwari family is upset with Ragini over the fake pregnancy matter. 

 

 

Swara assures a dejected Ragini that she will convince everyone to accept her back.

 

 

Unfortunately, there is another secret from the past that starts haunting Ragini at the same time.

 

 

Parineeta is blackmailing her over a video from the past. She puts forth a condition that Ragini has to convince the family members to bring Parineeta back otherwise she will show this video to everyone. Ragini realizes that this can get her in serious trouble once again.

 

 

What is this video all about? Will Parineeta really show this video to the Maheshwari family? Will Ragini convince everyone to bring Parineeta back? Keep watching Swaragini from Monday to Friday at 9.30PM to know more.


