posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 4th, 2016 at 10:55 am

The Maheshwari family is upset with Ragini over the fake pregnancy matter.

Swara assures a dejected Ragini that she will convince everyone to accept her back.

Unfortunately, there is another secret from the past that starts haunting Ragini at the same time.

Parineeta is blackmailing her over a video from the past. She puts forth a condition that Ragini has to convince the family members to bring Parineeta back otherwise she will show this video to everyone. Ragini realizes that this can get her in serious trouble once again.

