posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 22nd, 2017 at 1:52 pm

Get prepared to witness a super entertaining episode of Bigg Boss 10 tonight as Shah Rukh and Salman give us many reasons to smile from cheek to cheek.

Both groove to chartbuster songs from their movies

Shah Rukh and Salman make a grand entry and melt the audience with their charisma. Their energy is unmatched and both seem excited to share the stage with each other.

Housemates mimic Shah Rukh and win his heart

Salman and Shah Rukh give a task to the housemates. They have to recreate the SRK magic by copying his signature step of spreading out his hands. Shah Rukh also teaches them how to do it. All of them try to copy him but Rohan impresses Shah Rukh the most.

A super fun interaction with the audience

SRK and Salman engage in an entertaining conversation with the audience about ‘Benefits of getting Married’. Now that sounds fun, isn’t it?

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM to watch Shah Rukh and Salman in action!