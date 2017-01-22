'Raees' and 'Sultan' come together on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 22nd, 2017 at 1:52 pm

Get prepared to witness a super entertaining episode of Bigg Boss 10 tonight as Shah Rukh and Salman give us many reasons to smile from cheek to cheek.

 

Both groove to chartbuster songs from their movies

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 10.58.31 AM

 

Shah Rukh and Salman make a grand entry and melt the audience with their charisma. Their energy is unmatched and both seem excited to share the stage with each other.

 

Housemates mimic Shah Rukh and win his heart

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 10.58.20 AM

 

Salman and Shah Rukh give a task to the housemates. They have to recreate the SRK magic by copying his signature step of spreading out his hands. Shah Rukh also teaches them how to do it. All of them try to copy him but Rohan impresses Shah Rukh the most.

 

A super fun interaction with the audience

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 10.59.10 AM

 

SRK and Salman engage in an entertaining conversation with the audience about ‘Benefits of getting Married’. Now that sounds fun, isn’t it?

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM to watch Shah Rukh and Salman in action!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with