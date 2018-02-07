Pyaar Ke Rang: This is how these actors celebrated Valentine's Day!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 14th, 2018 at 5:56 pm

Excited to know about your favorite actors’ Valentine’s Day celebration? Check out their latest videos and pictures below.

 

Arjun Bijlani's fun time with co-star Aalisha Panwar.

For this picture Pooja Sharma said "Thats the way to be. A day for love or love everyday, either way there should be LOVE all the way."

 

A cute selfie of Ritvik Arora and Meera Deosthale taken during the shoot of Jashn-E-Ishq.

 

 

 

Helium affect... I Don't believe in such days.. So just for fun... 🤨

A post shared by Kratika Dheer (@itsmekratika) on

 

Krystle D'Souza posted this picture and wrote "Happy Valentine’s Day everyone , may this day and EVERYDAY be filled with lots and lots of LOVE and happiness."

 

Which video or a picture you liked the most? Do share your comments below.


