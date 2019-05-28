posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 28th, 2019 at 4:24 pm

Mumbai, 27th May 2019: On this stage, age holds no bar, dance is the sole language and only true passion counts. A stage that received immense love and adulations from the audience for breaking age stereotypes will return with double deewangi. COLORS’ is set to launch the second season of its dance reality show Dance Deewane that brings the nation’s three generations together on one ultimate dance floor. With ‘Yahan Deewangi Nahi Kisi Ki Kam… Dekhenge Kis Generation Mein Hai Dum’ as its core philosophy, the new season will have fresh new talent from three different age groups competing for the coveted title to become this season’s ultimate Dance Deewane.

The contestants will have to embrace challenge as the elements of ‘play, pause, and rewind’ will determine the contestants’ future in the competition. While ‘play’ will take them ahead in the show, pause will give them another chance to impress the judges and rewind will land them in danger zone. The fabulous triad, Bollywood’s dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit, ace director Shashank Khaitan, and choreographer par excellence, Tushar Kalia will reprise their role as judges while the television heartthrob Arjun Bijlani will be back as the host. Produced by Dreams Vault Media and Presented by Colgate, Dance Deewane will premiere on 15th June 2019 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on COLORS.

Commenting on the concept, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, "After a successful first season on COLORS, we are delighted to bring the second season of our homegrown property- Dance Deewane. With this unique format, we aim to yet again break stereotypes around age and define deewangi in a brand-new way. The talent of the contestants, the passion across generations and the exceptional judges will surely make for a journey that will inspire and entertain viewers across the country. We are also delighted to have Colgate on board as the presenting sponsor, a brand which has been trusted by generations for years and we look forward to a great association.”

Commenting on the unique format of the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, COLORS said, “With the immense support from the audience, we are delighted to bring back the second season of Dance Deewane. The innovation that a platform like Dance Deewane brings truly defines and represents the passion and determination of millions in our country. Deewangi in all the three generations for dance is what helps this show create magic on screen, helps us make this show more beautiful and powerful. This season again the talent on the show will leave the viewers amazed and needless to say the fabulous judges’ trio add to the experience.”

Elated on returning to the judge’s seat, Madhuri Dixit Nene said, “All my life, I have believed that age is just a number and passion is all that you need to chase what you wish. Dance being my biggest ‘deewangi’ and extremely close to my heart makes Dance Deewane an even more special. The first season left me amazed, inspired and eager to witness more talent. I am delighted to be back on this age-defying show where only true talent counts. There is nothing more exciting than watching all three generations competing and rooting for each other at the same time.”

Director Shashank Khaitan said, “I am fortunate to be a part of a format like Dance Deewane that revolutionized dance while catering to contestants across all age groups. The show brings to fore a wide range of dancers and provides them a platform to live their passion for dancing. I am also thrilled to reunite with my co-judges, Madhuriji and Tushar and host Arjun Bijlani as we set out on a journey to scout for India’s next Dance Deewane.”

Choreographer Tushar Kalia said, “What makes Dance Deewane extremely special for me are the talented dancers from three different generations that set the stage ablaze with their unceasing energy and phenomenal dancing. I am delighted to be a part of the show and I will focus on nurturing the talent by guiding them and teaching them the nuances required to be a good dancer whilst on the show.”

Producer, Arvind Rao, Dreams Vault Media concluded saying, “Age doesn’t matter, it is the love and deewangi for dance that does! was the emotion that connected with the audience during season 1 of Dance Deewane last year. With season 2 around the corner, we hope to encourage the talent across country and generations to showcase their deewangi for dance and aim to form a stronger bond with the audience.”

In filmy duniya they say deewange ki koe had nahi hoti, Tune in to see how Dance ki deewangi ki koe umar nahi hoti! Watch Dance Deewane presented by Colgate, starting 15th June 2019, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on COLORS.