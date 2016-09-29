Punjabi Tadka in Garba by Shakti

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 29th, 2016 at 1:10 pm

One has got to have some fun, even if it’s a competition. An act that rung in the fun factor on the ‘regional-fusion’ special, has got to be the one by Shakti Arora.

IMG_6902
IMG_6911
Shakti Arora on JDJ9

 

Unison of two powerful elements, 'tadkedaar like Punjabi samosas' and 'sweet like gujju dhoklas', this act was lovely combo of Garba on a Punjabi song. Daler Mehndi's voice and the entertaining steps made the performance look like one happy celebration.

 

 

ezgif.com-optimize-17

 

ezgif.com-optimize-21

 

ezgif.com-optimize-23

 

ezgif.com-optimize-24

 

ezgif.com-optimize-36

 

ezgif.com-optimize-37

 

 

Catch this funky Garba by our very own handsome munda- Shakti Arora on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!


﻿

