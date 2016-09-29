posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 29th, 2016 at 1:10 pm

One has got to have some fun, even if it’s a competition. An act that rung in the fun factor on the ‘regional-fusion’ special, has got to be the one by Shakti Arora.

Unison of two powerful elements, 'tadkedaar like Punjabi samosas' and 'sweet like gujju dhoklas', this act was lovely combo of Garba on a Punjabi song. Daler Mehndi's voice and the entertaining steps made the performance look like one happy celebration.

Catch this funky Garba by our very own handsome munda- Shakti Arora on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!