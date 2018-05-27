posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 30th, 2018 at 2:40 pm
Crazy boomerangs, random dance breaks to non-stop banters; the team of Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka is surely one of the happiest teams we’ve come across. They’re always up to some fun on the sets and it’s never a dull moment around them. Currently, with a storyline this intense between characters, the team certainly knows how to balance it all!
