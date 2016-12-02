Priyanka starts a new fight on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 2nd, 2016 at 11:53 am

Tonight, the drama on Bigg Boss 10 reaches a new height as Priyanka Jagga falls inside the pool and hurts herself!

 

PIC 17

 

PIC 18

 

Lopamudra and Nitibha are already in the pool when Priyanka comes. Lopamudra and Nitibha decide to play a prank on her and pull her inside. Priyanka loses her balance and falls. She immediately steps out of the pool and accuses the two of hurting her. She also calls them ‘Badtameez’. Lopamudra tries to pacify her but Priyanka snaps back saying, ‘Shut up’. Nitibha also tries to reason out with her but Priyanka’s reaction is rather unbelievable. She starts bawling and accusing them of doing it purposely.

 

PIC 25

 

PIC 28

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to witness the entire drama!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with