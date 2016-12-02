posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 2nd, 2016 at 11:53 am

Tonight, the drama on Bigg Boss 10 reaches a new height as Priyanka Jagga falls inside the pool and hurts herself!

Lopamudra and Nitibha are already in the pool when Priyanka comes. Lopamudra and Nitibha decide to play a prank on her and pull her inside. Priyanka loses her balance and falls. She immediately steps out of the pool and accuses the two of hurting her. She also calls them ‘Badtameez’. Lopamudra tries to pacify her but Priyanka snaps back saying, ‘Shut up’. Nitibha also tries to reason out with her but Priyanka’s reaction is rather unbelievable. She starts bawling and accusing them of doing it purposely.

