Priyanka Jagga will unplug Rohan Mehra's happiness

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 5:12 pm

Looks like yesterday was a tough day for Rohan Mehra. The poor lad is already having a terrible time playig his role as a 'sevak' and it appears to be that the 'maaliks' of the house didn't want to give him any breathing space. 

 

Task trails on one hand and the ridiculous banter on the other. We thought the bell is a meditative object, the Bigg Boss house has changed the role of the bell to the T, yes, T- for trouble or better said as, Khatre ki Ghanti. The 'maaliks' are hogging much attention with over the top display of their vocals. While most sevaks are tired of their high decible drama, Rohan Mehra, did not play mute to the comments and blew a solid punch of words in Manu's face. 

 

 

And if all this was not enough, the disruptive day saw another friction. Priyanka Jagga ordered the sevaks to get her some water in the middle of the night. Rohan obliged to her command and placed it right in front of her face due to which some water got spilled over her.  Who knew water can truly create fire?

 

 

Do we see the doors of jail opening up for him? Will be the first one to head to the nasty jail? Watch tonight on the maha episode of Bigg Boss at 9.30PM!


