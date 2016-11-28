Priyanka Jagga Muise back in action on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 11:04 am

Tonight Priyanka Jagga talks to Manveer about the changed equations after she was evicted in the first week.

 

She says that the trio will stay; either it will be Manu-Priyanka-Manveer or Manu-Mona-Manveer. However, both Priyanka and Mona cannot stay together in the same group. She further tells Manveer that the two of them, that is Priyanka and Manveer, have become one team and eventually, Manu will have to choose one of the two ladies. She explains to Manveer that the situation will arise automatically when a fight will crop up between Manu and Mona.

 

She continues saying that the three of them used to have chats that were interesting for all three. However, now she fails to understand that what kind of conversations they have with Mona. She finally says that the Manu-Mona-Manveer trio will have to be broken.

 

Tune in tonight to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM for full story!


