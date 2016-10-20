Between all the nastiness and fights going on in the Bigg Boss house at present, Priyanka Jagga and Karan Mehra, get a sweet, emotional surprise from Bigg Boss on Karwa Chauth. Considering that both these contestants have left behind their spouses to be on this season, Bigg Boss sends them a special gift, a picture of their life partner and some Mithaai!

Unable to contain his feelings, Karan gets teary eyed as he misses his wife, Nisha. Even Priyanka breaks down.

Tune in tonight at 9.30PM to see how the two contestants celebrate the festival on Bigg Boss 10!