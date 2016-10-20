Priyanka Jagga and Karan Mehra celebrate Karva Chauth on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 12:10 pm

Between all the nastiness and fights going on in the Bigg Boss house at present, Priyanka Jagga and Karan Mehra, get a sweet, emotional surprise from Bigg Boss on Karwa Chauth. Considering that both these contestants have left behind their spouses to be on this season, Bigg Boss sends them a special gift, a picture of their life partner and some Mithaai!

 

IMG_7764

 

Unable to contain his feelings, Karan gets teary eyed as he misses his wife, Nisha. Even Priyanka breaks down.

 

IMG_7506

 

Tune in tonight at 9.30PM to see how the two contestants celebrate the festival on Bigg Boss 10!


