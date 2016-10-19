posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 19th, 2016 at 2:24 pm

The ‘Raaz Karya’ or the task where Celebrities have to guess which secret belongs to which Indiawala contestant will take a new twist tonight!

The Celebrities had scored a point by guessing that the first secret belonged to Akanksha. But on day 3, they completely miss it! Have a look at the riddle…

The Celebrities associate the secret with Priyanka Jagga whereas it is actually shared by Navin Prakash. Priyanka takes offence and kicks up a fuss about this while Navin Prakash feels that his personal life is being mocked by the contestants. He shares this concern with Bigg Boss.

However amidst all this the Celebrities have lost a point. Will they bounce back in the game and win the task?