posted by Devang Kothari, last updated on December 16th, 2016 at 1:24 pm

Earlier tonight, Lopamudra chooses Priyanka as one of the housemates to face the punishment. This doesn’t go well with Priyanka and she starts saying mean things to her.

Priyanka warns Lopamudra that she can get back in ways that she won’t even imagine. She also talks to the camera and tells the audience to see the real face of Lopamudra. She further criticizes Lopamudra by commenting on her putting make up.

Lopamudra justifies her stand and says that Priyanka’s behavior with her in the captaincy task was unacceptable to her. She lashes out at Priyanka and says that she can’t stoop down to her level. She adds that becoming the captain is enough revenge for her and she doesn’t need to do anything else.