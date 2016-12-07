posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 7th, 2016 at 3:53 pm

Priyanka and Rohan get into one more argument in the string of squabbles that they have had in the past.

Tonight, Priyanka questions Rohan over breaking rules of the BB Taxi Stand task. Rohan argues back, trying to put across his point. The conversation goes back and forth for a while. Priyanka almost complains that Rohan is not listening or following the rules or even paying the fine. Rohan tells her that he would support Manveer but not her. Priyanka is totally irritated by this behavior.

Seeing his ‘Beti’ in trouble, Swami Om jumps into the fight and starts saying mean things about Rohan. This starts another fight between Swami Om and Rohan. Both make comments about each other and neither is willing to back off.

The drama unfolds tonight at 10.30PM on Bigg Boss 10! Tune in to witness these entertaining tiffs between your favourite housemates!