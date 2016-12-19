Priyanka and Lopamudra at loggerhead once again on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 19th, 2016 at 5:38 pm

PIC 08
 
 
PIC 04

Tonight, Lopamudra and Priyanka get into a heated discussion about cooking food. Priyanka is complaining that she has to make food for everyone. To this, Lopamudra responds that if she's making dinner for everyone then someone else is making breakfast for her. There's a pattern in the house that everyone has to follow. Priyanka gets irked by this and starts screaming at Lopamudra. Lopamudra is definitely not someone to take screaming and so she gives it back to her. 

 

PIC 03


Priyanka finally says that she will cook individual food from the next day and walks off.

 

PIC 09


Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happene


