posted by Admin, last updated on January 17th, 2016 at 12:06 am

The unexpected twists of season 9 of Bigg Boss are too much to handle! Firstly, Kishwer succumbed to the task and now Priya, who was touted to be in top three and was chosen by Imam to be in the finale got evicted in the most surprising way from the house, just a week before the Grand Finale.

Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Who would have thought, that the Iron Lady of the house, the one woman army and the biggest threat to Prince will get Airlifted from the house by Akshay Kumar?

Priya, who came as a wild card entry soon turned into one of the toughest challengers in the house and a big insecurity to most of the housemates. She was clear about her strategy and never played an unsecured game. Priya took stand against anything that went wrong in the house, no matter who was being targeted. She stood for fair game play and did not succumb to the pressure of the game. Her analytical power decoded some of the strongest game plans in the house, leaving other players be vary of her moves. Priya and Rishabh's camaraderie and cute fights thoroughly entertained us. We wish her good luck!