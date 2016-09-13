posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 13th, 2016 at 3:32 pm

What happens when the stage is taken over by a sole artist, a flautist, whose music has the tremendous ability to keep you hinged onto its rhythm? The stage comes alive and beats to the notes of his flute. What happens when two mesmerizing performers join this wonderful artist and put up an act that looks like a soulful poetry? You begin to believe that music and dance truly have the capacity to transport you to heaven.

This week, Shantanu Maheshwari , along with choreo- partner, Alisha will dance to the tune of season 7 winner of India’s Got Talent, Suleiman. From the judges to the audiences, everyone will be magnetized to this enchanting act.

And, may we mention, that even someone as shy as Suleiman will be seen doing the Happy Dance. Well, the JDJ9 stage has its own charm.

Saturday, 10 PM, come be a part of something surreal on JDJ9.